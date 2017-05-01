Woodridge equipment repurposed at other Cottage Grove parks

The equipment at Woodridge is about 13 years old, and with minor repairs will last another 15 to 20 years, Parks Director Zac Dockter said.

A few small parts will be replaced, and the rest will be repainted using a special powder coat that reseals the equipment, making it last longer.

It will cost about the same as the budgeted $35,000 for a new Pine Glen playground in 2018, but will have more play structures.

"For the cost, we'll get a much bigger playground," Dockter said.

It will also save about $5,000 at North Ideal by adding tot lot equipment from Woodridge Park.

Dockter said they generally don't put tot equipment in neighborhood parks, such as North Ideal, but they have had requests from nearby families.

"The North Ideal Park neighborhood has had a lot of younger families moving into the area over the years ... they've expressed interest in equipment for younger kids," he said.