Homegrown poetry-aficionado Sarah Miner recently stepped in to help get the program off the ground.

The program is "conceptually based on St. Paul sidewalk poetry," Miner said, but will have a distinctly Cottage Grove twist on it.

The poems, instead of being stamped into the cement of a sidewalk, will be stencilled with spray paint onto some of the city's many trails.

From May 1 to July 1 anyone — not just Cottage Grove residents — can submit a poem. A group of readers will narrow down the submissions and the Arts Commission will pick a finalist.

For the inaugural year of "Path to Poetry," there won't be a theme, though there may be in coming years. The commission said submitted poems can be about anything, but should be family-friendly, and hopefully short enough to be stencilled.

"We wanted the contest to be very accessible," Miner said. "We don't want to pigeonhole anyone, so for now there's no theme."

The commission has a goal of 50 submissions in its first year, which at $5 per submission would be enough to fund the stencil, likely costing about $250.

Miner said poetry isn't big in Cottage Grove yet, but hopes this program will help it gain popularity among residents.

"That's the goal: not only promote the writers and artists of the community, but also for people who happen upon the poem," she said. "It's amazing the impact (poems) can have. It might change someone's worldview depending on the poem."

The Arts Commission — which has been launching new programs such as Films in Five over the past few years — is looking forward to launching "Path to Poetry."

"This is going to be really exciting," Arts Commission chair Justin Atkinson said. "We haven't done anything like this in Cottage Grove before."

It will take the summer to receive, read over and narrow down submissions, so the goal is to stencil the winning poem by early September.

Poems can be submitted by email at cgpathtopoetry@gmail.com or in person at City Hall. Washington County residents interested in reading submissions should contact the same email address.