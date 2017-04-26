Dandl named firefighter of the year in Cottage Grove

Fire Department Chief Rick Redenius said Dandl was nominated by several officers, and was chosen because of his strong performance as a firefighter and the extra duties and dedication he regularly puts in.

"(He) takes extra classes, volunteers on special assignments, mentors and coaches other firefighters," he said. "He's very positive and looks out for the department."

Dandl has been nominated before, but said he was "shocked" when he found out 2017 is his year.

"Anybody, if they were to have their name called, would be ecstatic," he said. "That's how I felt."

Dandl said there were three other great nominees, but feels that earning this title is a great personal accomplishment.

Redenius said Dandl is willing to step in as a leader when needed, on and off duty.

"This community ... expects that we're going to be model of professionalism," Dandl said. "That's important to me."

He's generally available for all kinds of community events, from the public safety department's summer Safety Camp to the annual Night to Unite event.

Part of this comes from Dandl's dedication to engaging with the community.

"You build a relationship with everyone (in the city) whether you know them or not," he said. "(As firefighters) we're keeping a reputation and maintaining that this is a good place to live."

Dandl also hopes he can someday be a model for the younger incoming firefighters, but Redenius said the officers already see him doing that.

"He's an asset in training and would show other firefighters what to do," he said. "He looks for ways to make the department better, takes pride in it."

Not only is he dedicated to the department, but Dandl said he's also dedicated to the service firefighting entails.

"I remember when I joined and went through all the training, I gave (the) oath to protect the lives," he said. "And that's what's always stuck."

Dandl was 20 when he joined the department and he said it has helped shape him into the adult he is today. He hopes to stay part of the department for at least another 15 years.

"I plan on staying as long as they'll have me," he said.