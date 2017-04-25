The TIF district is located between Interstate 494, Highway 61, Maxwell Avenue and 21st Street.

Lund — as a private citizen, he said, and not as the mayor of Newport — sent a letter to the CDA claiming that the district violates state TIF statutes.

To create the TIF district, there had to be substandard buildings distributed throughout the site. Lund claims that the former Knox Lumber site — which is the area to the north of the railroad spur and Unity Avenue — cannot legally be part of the TIF district because the Washington County Regional Rail Authority cleaned up that area before the CDA became involved. There would not be equal distribution if the Knox site is excluded.

"I don't think there's any way they can legally take credit for cleaning up the Knox site," Lund said at the April 20 city council meeting.

Lund said he's seeking to amend the TIF district to exclude the former Knox Lumber property — which will soon include the 42-unit apartment building — from tax increment collection.

"It's free money to be taking increment north of the railroad spur; it's much more difficult to do (redevelopment) south of the spur," he said. "I'm certainly ready to support them in that... I'm not ready to give away due taxes from the Knox site."

Lund said he's "doing whatever I can to move this to a conclusion without litigation," but there is a possibility the complaint could move forward into legal action.

Council member Bill Sumner said he supports questioning the TIF plan.

"If there's concern about the legality, I want to explore that, and I think we have an obligation to explore that," he said.

Not everyone was onboard, however.

"I think we're doing the same vote over and over and over again, and I'm tired of it," council member Tracy Rahm said.

Council member Kevin ChapdeLaine said he disagreed with Lund.

"You've created more damage here than I think you're aware," he said.

ChapdeLaine, a former mayor of Newport, also said that Lund cannot represent himself as a private citizen at the same time he is mayor.

"You can't stand on both sides of the fence," he said. "The day you're elected you're not a private citizen anymore. You drag the city with you whether you like it or not."

Upcoming action

A meeting between Lund and the CDA is set to take place this week.

City Attorney Fritz Knaak will be attending the meeting to represent Newport's interests. Knaak said that the city's standing will likely oppose Lund's.

"The city has taken some formal positions on all of these matters, and so there might be a direct conflict on what the city's position has to be and what (Lund is) advocating," Knaak said.

Though moving forward litigation could be on the table, Knaak said he does not expect that to happen.

"I have not suggested in the least that I think it will be necessary for the city to take any legal action, nor have I heard anyone from the county development agency say that they think that this needs anything more than a little clarification," Knaak said.

The CDA declined to comment beyond this statement: "We think Red Rock Crossing is a great project. It includes mixed-use development, capacity to grow as a job center with both retail and office opportunities, and affordable and market-rate housing. The project is supported by the City of Newport, the CDA, and Washington County, and we have been working closely with our partners to make this a success."

Separate from the TIF plan complaint, the council voted 5-0 to reaffirm support for special legislation for the TIF district being sponsored at the Legislature by Sen. Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, and Rep. Keith Franke, R-St. Paul Park.