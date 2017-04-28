Cottage Grove Arts Commission appoints new member
Barbara Forthun is the latest addition to the Arts Commission, after being approved at the April 19 city council meeting.
Council member, and Arts Commission liaison, La Rae Mills and commission chair Justin Atkinson interviewed Forthun for the seat earlier this month.
A vacancy was opened after former chair Lew Vogel resigned and commissioner Atkinson took the position.
Joe Filipovich and Joe Kovarik joined the commission in March, filling the previous vacancies.
The Arts Commission now has a full board.