St. Paul Park Heritage Days to be 'crazy'
The 2017 St. Paul Park Heritage Days theme is “Let’s go crazy.”
Gregory Jahner III, city council liaison to the Heritage Days committee, said the theme is “an homage to Prince.”
The carnival will also be returning this year, replacing last year’s inflatable selection called “Bounce Time.”
“There’s some enthusiasm around the good rides and the food selection from the crew we’ve lined up,” Jahner said.
The pub crawl fundraiser for Heritage Days will be 4-7 p.m. July 22.
“It’s later than usual, but we’re hoping for better turnout,” Jahner said.