Bowling for families in need

The ninth-annual Soup-er Bowl fundraiser will take place Saturday, April 22, at Park Grove Bowl, 1020 Hastings Ave., St. Paul Park.

The event, comprised of four sessions scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is dedicated to fun for teams but the goal is serious—raising money to help the shop continue its main business of supplying free household goods, furniture and clothing to families and individuals trying to emerge from joblessness, abusive situations, sudden loss of a home or victims of theft.

This year's event, "Pirates of the Caribbean," offers free bowling, free shoe rental, and free food and snacks including more than 500 hot dogs, walking tacos, SuperAmerica cookies and doughnuts and specialties from Noodles & Co. and Culver's.

Prizes will include Twins tickets for the best bowler in each session, and gift cards and services from area restaurants and businesses for costume contest winners in each session.

"Almost everyone wins a prize," said Vickie Snyder, board president of Basic Needs Inc. of South Washington County, Stone Soup's governing body.

"Our goal this year is $50,000," Snyder said recently. "Teams may raise money by collecting pledges or by each member giving a $25 taxable donation. Some people seem to prefer the flat donation."

Teams that register prior to the event also receive 50 percent off purchases at the shop.

Snyder said sponsorships for the event have been good although team registration hasn't picked up yet.

"I expect to be inundated the week before," she said. "Regardless, we want people to have fun and they're welcome to stop by and bowl a line without pre-registering."

Reaching out

Stone Soup has been in business for 19 years. It accepts donations of household items including furniture and resells them at extremely low prices to members of the public. It provides the same items free to families in need who have a voucher from a social service organization, church or area food shelf.

Snyder said the shop has greatly expanded its services and outreach. In the past year she has established connections with other thrift shops and most recently the Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis.

"We keep in touch with other shops," she said. "If a family needs something we don't have, we send them to a shop that has it. If a homeless veteran is looking for a place to live, we go to our network."

The shop coordinates closely with Friends in Need Food Shelf in St. Paul Park and with School District 833's SoWashCo CARES, an organization that helps needy families and students.

"We're here to help, to listen, to encourage and to guide people to other community services," said Katie Schwartz, a St. Paul Park resident and District 833 School Board member who is serving as interim Stone Shop manager.

If you go

What: Stone Soup-er Bowl fundraiser

Where: Park Grove Bowl, 1020 Hastings Ave., St. Paul Park

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; four sessions, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Cost: Free bowling, free shoe rental, snacks, prizes. Team donations to be collected from friends, colleagues, neighbors, team members or a $25 tax-deductible donation per person.

Costumes: Costumes are encouraged but not required. Prizes will be given to the best costume winner in each session.

To register: visit www.stonesoupthriftshop.org for details and to download an entry form or stop by the shop at 950 Third St., Ste. 101, St. Paul Park.

For details: Visit the website or the Facebook site at Basic Needs Inc. of South Washington County d/b/a Stone Soup Thrift Shop.