Section of Innovation Road renamed Keats Avenue

The entrance to Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park will be moved during construction from the current entrance on East Point Douglas Road to one on CSAH 19.

The stretch it would be on was named Innovation Road, and Keats did not start until 90th Street.

“There would be confusion if we had to address the park off of Innovation, because most people think of Innovation just going toward 3M and not going to the north,” City Engineer Jennifer Jevitt said. “We’re proposing renaming to Keats so that there is no confusion.”

Levitt said Washington County is supportive of the name change.