St. Paul Park street signs for sale
Public Works is selling old street signs as they get swapped out over the next few years for new ones.
Public Works Supervisor Jeff Dionisopoulos said they currently have a pretty extensive inventory of signs from the past few years, including some Broadway, Lincoln, Pullman, Portland and Selby avenue signs. Signs are $20 a piece.
By summer, they may have a list on the city website compiling available signs.
Until that time, those interested can call Public Works at 651-459-3730.