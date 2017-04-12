Search
    St. Paul Park street signs for sale

    By Katie Nelson Today at 10:03 a.m.

    Public Works is selling old street signs as they get swapped out over the next few years for new ones.

    Public Works Supervisor Jeff Dionisopoulos said they currently have a pretty extensive inventory of signs from the past few years, including some Broadway, Lincoln, Pullman, Portland and Selby avenue signs. Signs are $20 a piece.

    By summer, they may have a list on the city website compiling available signs.

    Until that time, those interested can call Public Works at 651-459-3730.

