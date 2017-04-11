Joseph Burch, a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 117 and a 22-year employee of the company, died Saturday night, according to his family.

The Superior, Wis., native died as a result of burns suffered in the Feb. 6 incident on a vessel that was moored in the Twin Ports for repairs during winter layup.

Family members said Burch suffered burns to his lower extremities and had multiple infections related to the burns over the past few weeks, including sepsis.

OSHA on March 30 issued a citation to Fraser in connection with the incident, according to documents obtained by WDIO-TV.

The citation notes "serious" violations from what OSHA says was the use of "defective or damaged personal protective equipment" and not ensuring "that employees used appropriate hand protection or protective clothing when exposed to hazards."

The federal agency proposes a penalty of $12,548, according to the documents obtained by WDIO.

---

Moorhead man faces murder charge in shooting death

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The man accused in a fatal shooting in Moorhead last week had been the victim's boss before recently firing him, then letting him live in his garage for a few days before shooting him twice from behind, authorities say.

Neil James Johnson, 25, is accused of killing Jacob Glover, 28, of West Fargo, N.D., on Thursday night, April 6, at a south Moorhead home, a shooting that came amid Johnson's concerns about Glover trying to steal some coins from the father of a mutual acquaintance, police allege in court records.

Johnson, of Moorhead, was charged Monday in Clay County District Court with second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation.

According to court documents filed Monday, when police arrived at the scene at about 9 p.m. Thursday, Johnson told them he had shot at someone three times and that the person had run out of his garage and was no longer at the residence. Glover was found lying in a driveway a few houses away.

During a police interview, Johnson said he met Glover a few months ago when Glover went to work for Don's Car Wash, which Johnson managed. Johnson said he recently fired Glover, but allowed him to live in his garage for the past three or four nights.

---

Missing central Minnesota man found

LITCHFIELD, Minn. — The Meeker County Sheriff's Office has located and made contact with John Rassat, who was announced missing Saturday afternoon.

The news release on Monday said Rassat is safe and the missing status has been removed. The Sheriff's Office thanked everyone who helped with the search and called with information.

Rassat had last been seen around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Law enforcement began an investigation at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. A ground search was conducted by Meeker County deputies, Meeker County Posse and Meeker County Reserves. The Minnesota State Patrol air division and Minnesota Canine Search and Rescue also assisted with the search.

No other details were released, but at one point the sheriff said there was concern for his safety.

---

Search continues in lakes for missing Alexandria man

ALEXANDRIA, Minn.—Boats circled Lake Agnes and Lake Henry again Monday in search of an Alexandria man last seen on Thursday, April 6.

Clothing and credit cards belonging to Ryan Johnson, 32, of Alexandria, were found along the shore of Lake Agnes on Sunday, Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels said.

Family members, who reported him missing Saturday evening, confirmed the clothing belonged to Johnson.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue and Recovery Team and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources searched the lakes Sunday and again Monday.

Teams of searchers were going out every two hours along the shorelines of the two lakes beginning at 10 a.m. Monday morning and planned to search until 8 p.m.

Water temperatures of about 50 degrees limited the amount of time divers could spend in the lake.

Johnson was last reported being seen about 11 p.m. Thursday at Fat Daddy's Bar and Grill in Alexandria. He told a friend he was going to walk to The Depot Express, a restaurant and bar along Lake Agnes.

"We are diligently following up on all leads and tips received," Alexandria police said in a news release Monday.

In addition to the police and sheriff's office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and students from the Alexandria Technical and Community College law enforcement program assisted in the search.