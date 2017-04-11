The Washington County Sheriff's Office requested a name change for West Pullman Avenue to mitigate problems with duplicate addresses and their 911 system. City council had options in front of them, but decided it would be an opportunity to honor a long-time citizen and long-time contributor to St. Paul Park.

Mayor Sandi Dingle said when Robinson's name was suggested at a council workshop, "everybody in unison said 'yes.'"

"We did decide to name it after someone distinguished," she said while presenting the street sign to Robinson last week.

Robinson's distinguishment comes from multiple ventures she put herself into full force.

She is the "cake lady," a historian and a political force, running the local Democratic caucus and campaigning for candidates.

"It's all been something I really wanted to do," Robinson said.

She said she was "very surprised" and "overwhelmed" when she found out about Robinson Avenue.

"Why would you do that just for me?" she said. "It's unbelievable to do that. I appreciate the thoughtfulness."

Robinson has lived in St. Paul Park or Grey Cloud Island for most of her life, and has had a tremendous impact on the area, Dingle said, from "steering the campaigns" of Katie Sieben and Karla Bigham, to making birthday and wedding cakes every weekend.

"She always made me birthday cakes, and made my daughter's first birthday cake," said council member Gregory Jahner III, who grew up next to Robinson.

Jahner said that's a very special memory for him, and many others have important memories and relationships with Robinson.

"It's impossible for her to go anywhere without her running into someone she knows and stopping for conversation," Dingle said.

Robinson is getting ready to move to assisted living in Oakdale, but said she will miss the city where she's spent most of her life.

"I'm sure I'll be back," Robinson said. "I will miss everybody."

Even though she's moving, Robinson Avenue is now an indelible mark of the impact she's had on the city.

"You might be moving out of St. Paul Park, but you're not," Dingle said. "You're here, you're history now."