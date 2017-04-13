The city council April 5 awarded a bid to LSI for the playground equipment and installation for $597,000. The council also approved two alternates bids that will add more features for $639,000 and $688,000, if those funds are available by the summer construction date.

The task force is nearing the goal, but still has over $75,000 left to fundraise.

A Lions Club International grant for $100,000 may come in in early May if they are awarded the funds, and would allow for full funding on the playground.

Regardless of which alternative can be funded, the playground will be installed this summer.

Inclusive playground equipment allows for play regardless of disabilities.