Dayton evaluating cancer options after Mayo Clinic trip

The governor visited the Rochester, Minn., clinic Tuesday and Wednesday to get information about the cancer diagnosis he received last month.

"Gov. Mark Dayton's prostate cancer was caught early and is localized, treatable and curable," Mayo spokesman Karl Oestreich said. "His Mayo Clinic physicians have discussed several treatment options with the governor and he is in the process of making his decision. The governor should be able to carry on his duties serving the citizens of Minnesota without significant interruption."

Dayton's staff said there are no signs the cancer has spread beyond his prostate.

"Gov. Dayton is now evaluating two recommended treatment options, which are surgery or radiation," Deputy Chief of Staff Linden Zakula said. "He expects to make that decision in several days, and it will be disclosed at that time."

Dayton revealed last week that he has cancer. That announcement came the day after he fainted while delivering his annual State of the State address.

The 70-year-old governor has a history of health issues, including surgery for hip and back problems, dehydration, depression and alcoholism.