DNR amends river rules

Communities including Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island Township are beginning a three- to five-year process to adopt amendments to the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCCA) plan into city ordinances and comprehensive plans.

The new rules published at the end of December amended and replaced MRCCA rules that had been in place since 1976.

The rules are geared toward protecting Mississippi waters and habitats, protecting resources through development and creating clear standards for municipalities to work within.

Cottage Grove — which has 39 miles of river shoreline — is anticipated to smoothly adopt the new and amended ordinances and comprehensive plan, said senior planner John Burbank.

Through the process, the comprehensive plan amendments and ordinance replacements must be reviewed by the Metropolitan Council and the DNR.

If it comes to it, the DNR can force municipalities to adopt the rules, though DNR's Dan Petrick said that has never been an issue before.

Many of the rules regulate construction and alterations to land near the shoreline. Setbacks are increased, and organizations and individuals must receive permits in many cases to remove vegetation or alter the land.

Existing structures are grandfathered in, but any new structures built along the river must have farther bluff and shoreline setbacks. Existing structures are also allowed to expand laterally but cannot expand any more into the setback area toward the river.

The new rules also create a zoning overlay map around the river.

The six distinct districts — rural and open space, river neighborhood, rivertown and crossing, separated from river, urban mixed and urban core — each have a set of rules or expectations for what is currently there or planned in that area.

Newport, St. Paul Park and Cottage Grove are not in the urban core or river town and crossing districts but have sections of each of the other four, all of which concentrate on protecting ecological resources, keeping parkland or merging residential, commercial or industrial with shoreland area.

The urban core district only includes shoreline along Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Hastings is the nearest city included in the rivertown and crossing district, in its historic downtown region.

Flexibility

There is some flexibility cities can ask for when it comes to ordinances, as long as there is a reason.

"The city will have to justify it and show there won't be impact to (resources)," Petrick said. "We're looking for some sort of balance."

St. Paul Park City Administrator Kevin Walsh said the new rules may allow for more flexibility, which they requested for some zoning overlay districts around the river, including the marina and a rural open space area they would like to be river neighborhood, so they can develop the area.

Newport requested changes as well, some of which were approved and some not.

"We will need to institute new kinds of permits, new kinds of regulations," city planner Sherri Buss said.

During the MRCCA adoption period, they will also have to amend their shoreland overlay ordinance to include lakes, and could potentially affect the way the area around Catherine Drive will be developed.

The DNR has final approval authority on all rule changes and amendments.

Petrick said they are working with an advisory group comprised of DNR and local government staff to come up with ways to help river cities streamline the process, including drafting model ordinances that will work for many cities.