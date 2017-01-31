First-annual luau raises $1,500 for Stone Soup Thrift Shop

Vickie Snyder, board president of Basic Needs, Inc., which oversees Stone Soup Thrift Shop, said 50 to 100 people showed up, and raised almost $1,500.

The crowd exceeded what they thought they could gather for a first-time event.

"We thought, 'If we have 50 people come through, we're happy with that,'" said Jen Peterson, Stone Soup volunteer.

Snyder saw the crowd and their response as a success for the first-time event.

"We will have the event again," Snyder said. "I think the kids loved it, and it was also a good thing for Park Place, too."

The guests had plenty to do at the event, with a hula hoop contest, limbo, a costume contest, raffle, a meal and a silent auction with baskets assembled by Stone Soup volunteers.

"The baskets are all from the shop, so you can see how nice the things there are," Peterson said.

Event proceeds will help Stone Soup continue its operations, including rent, store operations and giving furniture and other goods to those in need.

Ksenia Burgoyne, who volunteered at the luau, has been a customer at the shop, and now volunteers with that memory in mind.

"I decided I was going to start doing something and give back," she said. "I remembered Stone Soup and how wonderful it is and how they help people like me."

Looking ahead

More fundraisers are always on the horizon for Stone Soup Thrift Shop.

The next is also their biggest annual fundraiser: the Soup-er Bowl party April 22.

Western Refining is also sponsoring them in Brackets for Good — a bracket fundraiser featuring and raising money for nonprofit organizations — and starts next week.

Peterson also said she's working on organizing a "mosaic and margaritas" event for this summer, in the vein of wine and canvas classes.