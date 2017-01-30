Search
    Icy reception: Newport Winter Family Fun Night a hit with the kids

    By Katie Nelson on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:24 p.m.
    A lone skater flies across the ice with the puck. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)1 / 6
    The kids in the 7 and over age group take off for a foot race at the Newport Winter Family Fun Night Saturday. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)2 / 6
    Lilliana, 5, and Asa Tweeten, 3, stop short as a skater raecs by. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)3 / 6
    4 / 6
    Sledding across the ice was one of the main events at Lions Park Saturday. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)5 / 6
    Two girls take a stroll across the ice at the Newport Winter Family Fun Night. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)6 / 6

    It was about 30 degrees when about 30 kids and as many adults hit the ice at Lions Park Saturday for the Winter Family Fun Night.

    The kids played hockey, sledded around the ice or just skated.

    They competed in foot and skate races, as well as a tug-of-war with the fire department.

    The event was put on by the Newport Parks Board. After being rained out last year, the crowd seemed ready for skating, hot cocoa and fun.

