Icy reception: Newport Winter Family Fun Night a hit with the kids
It was about 30 degrees when about 30 kids and as many adults hit the ice at Lions Park Saturday for the Winter Family Fun Night.
The kids played hockey, sledded around the ice or just skated.
They competed in foot and skate races, as well as a tug-of-war with the fire department.
The event was put on by the Newport Parks Board. After being rained out last year, the crowd seemed ready for skating, hot cocoa and fun.