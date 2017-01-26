New Cottage Grove villas geared toward downsizing

The homes will be on the east side of Harkness Avenue, just south of Hidden Valley Park.

Developer Mike Rygh said he's hoping to begin excavation at the site "as soon as the ground thaws" this spring, and have a model home open by September for the Parade of Homes tour.

The homes will be on 50- to 60-foot lots and include two bed and two bath and no basement. This project is unique for Cottage Grove, said Community Development Director Jennifer Levitt.

"To provide another project type will be exciting from a housing standpoint," she said. "And it's meeting a need people have expressed."

For a fee, the homes include association maintenance, which provides services such as lawn care, snow removal and garbage, though Rygh said exterior maintenance of the actual home is not included.

Rygh said he likes the development's location within the city, because it's close to amenities and has a pond and woods surrounding it.

The homes will price in the mid-$300,000s.

The proposal will be before the planning commission in February and the city council in March.