River Oaks to 'soft open' new ski, snowshoe trails

"(Conway) was commenting on how he liked what he was seeing down at the golf course with some of the changes and things we've been doing down there and suggested that the golf course might be a great place to actually put in some trails," Mayor Myron Bailey said. "And he said, 'Well how about I donate to that?'"

As soon as grooming is completed on the trails, it will be open to skiers and snowshoers on a "soft open" basis, much like the Eagles Bar and Grill opened last fall: the initiative won't be actively marketed upfront as they work to finalize trail routes, Parks and Recreation Director Zac Dockter said.

"Next year we'll have a firm route," he said. "One side (will be) cross country skiing, one side snowshoe."

At this time, winter athletes must bring their own equipment, as they won't have skis or snowshoes to rent.

Dockter said they are starting slowly with the new venture.

"We're still a little cautious," he said. "We don't want to cause any damage to the golf course."

The donated snow groomer could be used in other parts of the city, Bailey said.

"It isn't that this equipment will be used solely for the golf course; we may utilize it on other trails and opportunities throughout the city," he said.

Dockter said there would not be a charge to use the trails.

"We've been talking about improving winter recreation for years to get people outside when no one wants to go outside," Dockter said.

Annual operating costs will be in the regular maintenance budget.

Katherine Olson said her husband was an avid skier and was happy to be able to give to the community this way.

"My husband enjoyed thoroughly all the cross country skiing he could do," she said. "It was very sad when he realized he couldn't go out and do it anymore, so this way his heart can still be in it."