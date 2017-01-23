According to patrol records, Daniel Schyma, 75, was driving a Toyota Avalon with Doris Schyma, 74, riding with him as they traveled south on Highway 25 through Clear Lake Township. At the intersection with Highway 10, Schyma missed the stop sign in the fog.

"The Avalon crossed both westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 10, missed the railroad crossing on County Road 52 and hit railroad tracks, causing the vehicle to roll over," state patrol records state.

Both Daniel and Doris Schyma, residents of Coon Rapids, Minn., were transported to St. Cloud Hospital. They were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident.

Authorities ID child victim in fatal crash in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — Carlton County authorities identified Emma Loven on Sunday as the victim in a fatal two-vehicle crash last week on an icy county highway near Cloquet.

The 11-year-old Esko, Minn., girl died at the scene Friday morning on Carlton County Highway 3, also known as Carlton Road, near the intersection with Minnesota Highway 45.

The girl was a backseat passenger in a vehicle driven by her mother, 42-year-old Angela Loven of Esko. Angela Loven was transported to St. Luke's hospital in Duluth with non-life-threatening injuries, Sunday's news release from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said.

A second passenger, Emma's 15-year-old brother, Alex Loven, was transported to the hospital for observation.

The driver of the second vehicle was Louise Jones, 72, of Cloquet. Jones was not injured, said Sgt. Douglas Juntunen of the Carlton County Sheriff's Office. Authorities previously reported that Angela Loven was traveling west when she lost control of her steering and crossed lanes, colliding head-on with Jones' vehicle.

Freezing rain was reported in the area Friday morning, and road conditions were a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said previously.

A fundraising campaign seeking $8,000 for the Loven family has been established at the website GoFundMe.