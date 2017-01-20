Around 6:50 a.m., law enforcement and medical personnel responded to calls that several pedestrians were hit as they were about to load an Elk River School District bus.

The three Rogers High School students, Greta Jenson, 15; Beckett Olson, 15, and Ian Orina, 15, all Otsego, were transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, the sheriff's office said.

All three were at the Hennepin County Medical center where their condition is listed as critical, the sheriff's department said Thursday afternoon.

The 22-year-old driver of the pickup truck from Lexington, Minn., was arrested and booked into the Wright County Jail on criminal vehicular operation charges.

Snowmobiler critically hurt recovering

BEMIDJI, Minn.—The outlook is good for a Garfield snowmobile enthusiast who was involved in a severe crash on Sunday north of Blackduck in northern Minnesota.

According to family members, Brad Klinkner was taken out of sedation and was alert and talking as of Thursday.

"We are so thankful for everyone that has been involved up to this point and will be involved," said Brad's son, Adam Klinkner. "The doctors, EMTs, pilot, friends, family, police, etc., and for their continued prayers and support. Without them this experience would have been much more difficult."

On the day of the crash, Brad's CaringBridge website states that Brad, Adam and a good friend were planning to fulfill Brad's dream of snowmobiling from the Iowa state line to the Canada border, and then across the entire state of Minnesota.

The group reached northern Minnesota on Sunday.

About 3 p.m., on a trail about eight miles north of Blackduck, Brad hit the embankment of a driveway and was sent airborne. Upon landing, he was thrown from his snowmobile and landed in the trail, where he was hit by another sled.

After first being taken to a Bemidji hospital he was transferred to North Memorial in the Twin Cities where a CT scan revealed that Brad had five broken ribs, a possible concussion, both shoulder blades broken, a punctured lung, a damaged disc between two vertebrae and a bruised aorta.