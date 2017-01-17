Newport Masonic Center sale to facilitate downsizing

"We have three independent buildings, each has its own maintenance and upkeep," Stivek said. "We only meet a few days a month, but we certainly have to pay all the upkeep and utilities."

The Hastings and Newport chapters hope to share a building with the Cottage Grove Accacia Lodge on 70th Street in old Cottage Grove.

Accacia secretary Loren Murphy said they have "extended an invite for them to use our facilities for their needs."

The Hastings lodge is also looking to sell its home, said Dakota Lodge's current master Dylan Macintosh.

"We're looking to go in with others," he said. "We're not closing our doors, as far as our lodge isn't going away ... nothing will change, we'll just share a building."

The process may be ongoing for quite some time, Stivek said.

"We'll have semi-regular meetings to figure out what the plan is," he said. "While we'd like to sell the building, we think it will be a long time."

Long term, the Hastings and Newport chapters may look to purchase a new building together.

"We'll take the revenue (from the building sales) and buy a new one," Macintosh said.

Members of both the Newport and Hastings chapters worry that the high upkeep costs on the buildings keep them from their mission of giving.

"We like to be charitable," Macintosh said. "Right now our revenue is all going to pay the building, and we're not doing any good in the community."

The latest project the Newport chapter has been able to work on is the Santa Project.

"We raise money to bring toys to children at the Masonic Cancer Center," Stivek said.

Stivek said the next challenge will be more community engagement.

"We've been there a long time, but a lot of people really don't know who we are," he said. "A lot of people see that building, but don't really know who we are. We want to work more with the community."

The Newport chapter is much older than the building — dating back to 1886 — but Stivek said the building has been their home.

"Those who have been inside have hopefully enjoyed some of our dinners and things," he said. "We've been bringing in new members there and doing our different ceremonies to bring in new members."