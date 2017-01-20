Friends in Need Food Shelf gets $1,650
WSB and Associates, the engineering consulting firm for the city of St. Paul Park, participated in a food and fundraising competition that helped raise $1,650 and provided pallets of food items to Friends in Need Food Shelf in St. Paul Park.
Sarah Madson, senior marketing coordinator with WSB, said they competed with 11 other Minnesota-based engineering firms to raise a total of $209,000 for local food banks. The St. Paul WSB office specifically supported the food shelf.
The groups raised money in “creative competitive ways,” Madson said, including selling baked goods, crafts and lessons, creating a football pool and holding penny wars, as well as collecting food and money.