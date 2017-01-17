Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Police: Husband arrested in Cottage Grove woman’s death

    South Washington County Schools delays Tuesday school start times

    By Scott Wente on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:46 a.m.

    South Washington County Schools has delayed school start times by two hours Tuesday morning.

    Weather and road conditions prompted the delayed start. Many districts in the region delayed their start or closed altogether in response to icy road conditions.

    District 833 schools will begin two hours after their regulardly scheduled start times. Buses will pick up students two hours later than usual.

    There is no district pre-K and half-day kindergarten. Kids Club sites will open at 8:30 a.m.

    See the full announcement here.

    Explore related topics:NewsSchool District 833south washington county schoolsWeather
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement
    randomness