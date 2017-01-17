South Washington County Schools delays Tuesday school start times
South Washington County Schools has delayed school start times by two hours Tuesday morning.
Weather and road conditions prompted the delayed start. Many districts in the region delayed their start or closed altogether in response to icy road conditions.
District 833 schools will begin two hours after their regulardly scheduled start times. Buses will pick up students two hours later than usual.
There is no district pre-K and half-day kindergarten. Kids Club sites will open at 8:30 a.m.
