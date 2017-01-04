Public safety shuffles stations in Cottage Grove

Currently there are four fire stations in Cottage Grove. Station 1 is just west of Highway 61 on Grange Boulevard near Norris Square. Station 2 is on 80th Street east of Insdale Avenue. Station 3 is at 7500 75th St. in Old Cottage Grove. Station 4 is at 8500 95th St.

Fire Chief Rick Redenius said Station 3 is used mostly for storage and extra room.

While the central fire station is constructed in 2017 and early 2018, operations will be mostly out of Stations 1 and 4, Redenius said, with the EMS service located in the former city hall building and garage on 80th Street. That building housed the city's Business Enterprise Center, which now is vacant.

Once fire and EMS occupy the central station in March 2018, emergency operations will take place mainly out of that station. The police department will remain at Cottage Grove City Hall, 12800 Ravine Parkway.

The city of Cottage Grove signed an exchange agreement with Presbyterian Homes and Services Dec. 21 giving the company the fire station grounds in exchange for a parcel on the northeast corner of the property.

The agreement allows the city to lease the station until July 30, 2018.

HERO Center

The city would also like to begin construction by 2019 on its proposed HERO Center, a training facility for police, firefighters and emergency workers.

The city requested that the 2017 Legislature approve additional funding for the HERO Center. Without state funding, Cottage Grove and Woodbury will not be able to fund the center by themselves.

The project has received $1.46 million in state bonding funds, but the city hopes to secure more in state bonding in 2017 and 2018.