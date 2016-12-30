Meantime, Western Refining and union refinery workers reached a tentative labor agreement, averting a union threat to strike on New Year’s Eve. Tesoro was not involved in the negotiations, said Gary Hanson, Western Refining’s vice president of communications.

Thursday, Dec. 29, was the last organized bargaining day, and at about 9:30 p.m. a tentative agreement was reached, said Chris Riley, business agent for Teamsters Local 120.

Prior to the deal, Teamsters had voted 148-0 to strike at midnight on New Year’s Eve if they had no agreement with Western Refining.

Union members are expected to vote on the tentative agreement Jan. 3. A rejected agreement still could lead to a strike, union leaders warned.

“The union does not believe the strike is in the best interest of the company or the surrounding community,” Riley said. “But … we are prepared to take the actions necessary for the best interests of our employees.”

If a strike occurs, 186 refinery employees would be off work without pay.

The refinery processes up to 100,000 gallons of crude oil daily.

“There are contingency plans in place that will allow us to operate our facility,” Hanson said. Riley said the strike plan was based on union dissatisfaction over proposed staff and pension cuts.

The company was proposing staff cuts for vacancy relief operators, a high-ranking position that trains new employees and are the “most knowledgeable and experienced in the units,” Riley said.

The vacancy relief operators would be demoted to lower positions, and the “company has proposed eliminating them with no real plan,” he said.

“Keeping (them) in top positions is the safest for the safety … of our employees,” Riley said.

Western Refining also proposed eliminating defined company pensions and adding a new process unit without additional staff, he said.

“We have a long history of bargaining good faith with this company and its predecessors,” Riley said. “(We) have not had issues of staffing or pensions in the past.”

Hanson said prior to the tentative deal that he could not comment on the negotiations, but that “the goal is to reach an agreement that is good for the company and for the employees.”