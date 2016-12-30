Christmas Eve fire claims second floor of home in Newport

Newport Fire Chief Steve Wiley said the fire was contained to the second floor, and the firefighters were able to knock it down “relatively fast” in under 15 minutes.

First responders were on site for about three more hours “chasing hot spots, doing salvage and helping the homeowner,” Wiley said.

He said the exact cause of the fire is unknown, but that it started “in the vicinity of a space heater.”

There were no injuries.

It’s unknown when the family will be able to return to the home. Gas, electricity and water are all shut off while insurance adjusters and contractors survey the damage.

Wiley said the second floor is a complete loss, but the first floor could be salvaged.

Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park also responded to the fire; 25-30 first responders were on site.

First responders also retrieved the family’s cat. Wiley said the Newport Fire Department had just completed the relatively new basic animal rescue training Dec. 20.

He said they “would have gotten the cat out anyway,” but that the training was beneficial.