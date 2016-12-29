Union strike deadline looms at St. Paul Park refinery

Meantime, a deadline looms for a contract between Western Refining and union refinery workers. Tesoro is not involved in the negotiations, said Gary Hanson, Western Refining’s vice president of communications.

“On Dec. 20 we were informed of negotiations and a lack of progress,” said Chris Riley, business agent for Teamsters Local 120.

Teamsters voted 148-0 to strike at midnight on New Year’s Eve if a deal is not struck with Western Refining.

Thursday, Dec. 29, was the last organized bargaining day, but Riley said union officials will be “available to talk until we get a deal.”

“The union does not believe the strike is in the best interest of the company or the surrounding community,” Riley said. “But … we are prepared to take the actions necessary for the best interests of our employees.”

If the strike occurs, 186 refinery employees will be off work without pay.

The refinery processes up to 100,000 gallons of crude oil daily.

“There are contingency plans in place that will allow us to operate our facility,” Hanson said. Riley said the strike plan is based on staff and pension cuts the union is dissatisfied with.

The company is proposing staff cuts for vacancy relief operators, a high-ranking position that trains new employees and are the “most knowledgeable and experienced in the units,” Riley said.

The vacancy relief operators will be demoted to lower positions, and the “company has proposed eliminating them with no real plan,” he said.

“Keeping (them) in top positions is the safest for the safety … of our employees,” Riley said.

Western Refining also proposed eliminating defined company pensions and adding a new process unit without additional staff, he said.

“We have a long history of bargaining good faith with this company and its predecessors,” Riley said. “Have not had issues of staffing or pensions in the past.”

Hanson said he could not comment on the negotiations, but that “the goal is to reach an agreement that is good for the company and for the employees.”