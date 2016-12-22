Kingston Park equipment replaced after arson in Cottage Grove

Parks and Recreation Director Zac Dockter said the repairs aren’t complete yet, but the bulk of the work is done.

“There were two additional posts damaged, so until they can get those final two poles in there, it’s not quite finished,” Dockter said.

The repairs cost about $43,000, with the two extra poles.

Cottage Grove Public Safety is still looking for those responsible for the damage.

A citizen donated $250 to increase the reward amount to $500 for anyone able to help identify the arsonist.