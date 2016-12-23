Cottage Grove to host second Facebook live community engagement event
Due to the success of the last Facebook live community engagement event, the city has decided to hold another.
The event will be 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. Residents can participate by watching the video on the city of Cottage Grove Facebook page and commenting on the video as it plays.
Residents not able to participate in the live event can watch the video after it ends and submit comments.
Mayor Myron Bailey said more people participated in the Facebook live event than the in-person town hall meetings held in the fall.
“It’s been so successful we wanted to make sure we can get as much information as we can from our citizens about what they want to see for the future of Cottage Grove,” he said.