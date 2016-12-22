Norris Square TIF agreement expanded in Cottage Grove

Norris Square was built in 2006 with a contract for a limited taxable tax increment revenue note — or what's known as a pay-as-you-go TIF note — of $2.4 million.

"The developer pays all the costs up front and then as the property increases in value and TIF comes to the city, the city repays the developer," Finance Director Robin Roland said.

Presbyterian Homes paid the upfront costs with an agreement that the city will pay it back using TIF they collected from that corner and a section of the Gateway North shopping center, with 5 percent interest.

The city expected the TIF for reimbursement to be collected sooner, but the economic recession in 2008 put development in the TIF district on hold, and only minimal TIF could be collected. Norris Square and the G-Will Liquors store were all that developed in the TIF district during that time.

With the Norris Square expansion, the TIF is expected to be collected before the contract's extension ends in 2029.

"When (Presbyterian Homes) fills out the rest of the site, the valuation will significantly increase, so the amount of TIF will increase, and we can pay," Roland said.

Some TIF has already been paid back to Presbyterian Homes. Upcoming payments will begin in February and be paid in February and August each year until the $2.4 million is repaid in full.

Upcoming expansion

The amendment passed by the EDA will not refund costs of upcoming expansion of Norris Square, only the original building.

The new buildings — a memory care center, independent-living building and a town center connecting the three buildings — will be constructed starting in spring 2017.

"A piece that's very exciting is that transitional care, and we don't have that right now," Mayor Myron Bailey said at the EDA meeting Dec. 13.

John Mehrkens with Presbyterian Homes said there will about 70 new jobs in the memory care center, the majority of which will be part-time. There will also be two or three new full-time jobs in the assisted-living building.