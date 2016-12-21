Arbor Meadows Park in Cottage Grove to get new playground

The Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission requested playground designs that include concrete curbing, a bench, a swing set and play for a range of ages, within a $40,000 budget.

The commission held an open house for neighborhood residents to see the three design options and give their opinion.

Parks and Recreation Director Zac Dockter said if not for resident feedback, they would have decided on a "whole different playground."

"They really truly steered what the commission decided on this," he said.

The commission decided on Webber's design, but with a few tweaks to the original. The current design includes swings, an ATV-shaped spring rider, slides, climbers and a balance beam.

The design also features a "generation swing" so the guardian and child can look at each other. The final cost is set to be about $42,000.

"I think they're going to end up with a great playground there," he said.

Dockter said staff inspects playground equipment several times a year, and more often when the equipment is reaching the end of its lifespan, which is 15 to 20 years.

Equipment can be kept and reused when playgrounds get replaced, but Arbor Meadows is being completely redone.

"There's nothing there we could actually salvage, which is not that uncommon," Dockter said.

In 2018 the department will renovate or replace the playground equipment at Pine Glen Park and Old Cottage Grove Community Park.

"We've been pretty fortunate; some communities have a hard time managing what they've got," Dockter said. "We've been pretty lucky we can replace on a good 15-, 20-year cycle."