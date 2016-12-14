Road work near new Oltman school approved

The Cottage Grove City Council ordered a joint-powers agreement with Newport for improvements to Geneva Avenue near 65th Street.

The city proposed a joint-powers agreement with St. Paul Park to improve the stretch of Geneva Avenue (also known as Lincoln Avenue or Century Avenue) south of the school, but St. Paul Park decided not to participate in the improvements.

At a workshop in October, Lincoln Avenue residents said the assessment was too high, and the road did not need to be repaired in the near future.

Cottage Grove staff decided not to repair the east side of the road — which is under their jurisdiction — since St. Paul Park denied improvements on the west side.

The total cost of the project decreased $100,000 — $50,000 each for St. Paul Park and Cottage Grove — after eliminating Lincoln Avenue improvements from the project.

Staff and council “anticipate seeing a much higher cost for that improvement in the future,” City Engineer Jennifer Levitt said.

“The cost to the homeowner will probably be triple, maybe four times as much,” Mayor Myron Bailey said. “We make it a large enough grouping so the spreading of the assessment is more evenly distributed so that we don’t have a few homeowners getting socked pretty heavy.”

The total cost for improvements on Geneva Avenue, 65th Street, 66th Street and Goodview Avenue is estimated to be $4.2 million. The plans also include a roundabout at 65th and Goodview. A roundabout previously proposed at 65th and Geneva has been eliminated.

The school district is responsible for $2.7 million of the cost. Cottage Grove will take on $1.4 million, and Newport will pay about $100,000.

Approximately $545,000 will be paid in assessments by adjacent property owners.

There have been complaints regarding the proposed assessments.

Richard Leicht, who is the only single-family property owner being assessed on 65th Street, said he’s unhappy with his $5,700 assessment, and brought his attorney, Beverly Aho, with him to the public hearing.

The Posavad and Bailey properties on 65th have also been assessed, but as properties that are looking to sell to developers. Levitt said their assessments may be deferred for easements looking to acquire to build a trail once the land is developed.

The Leicht property has been offered the deferral until time of sale as well. Levitt said the trail will not be constructed “unless the property adjacent to him develops.”

“It shouldn’t be a quid pro quo, ‘you give us that easement or else we’re going to assess you,’” Aho said. “It shouldn’t be that type of bullying tactic.”

Council member Steve Dennis said he found the tone of Aho’s comment “offensive.”

“I’m a little bit upset with the statements that were made,” Dennis said. “Our staff follows the law. Our staff follows industry standard… We’re not in the business of hurting people, and to have you make assertions in your opening statements, that I found very offensive, of impropriety. There is no impropriety.”

The assessment hearing will take place Nov. 15.

The joint-powers agreement and resolution to order the improvements were passed 4-0 by the council. Council member Justin Olsen was absent.

With Washington County making improvements to 70th Street next year, closings will be staggered.

The county will improve the east stretch of 70th first, then in mid- to late-July close 65th Street to construct the roundabout. Levitt said residents on Geneva Avenue would still be able to access 65th, and residents of the Highlands neighborhood would use Meadowgrass Avenue to exit.