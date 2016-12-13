BNSF makes some changes to parking lot plan in St. Paul Park

BNSF engineering manager Dave Johnson said changes include adding higher berms on the east and south end of the property, lowering lighting poles and moving the lot 150 feet north.

Originally they planned 3- to 4-foot berms, but have agreed to raise them to between 5- and 10-foot heights. Lights are lowered from the usual 100-foot height to 40-foot tall poles with non-glare, directional lights.

The facility has also been moved 150 feet to the north. Johnson said they didn’t move it farther north because they wanted to “keep the tracks next to the berm to deaden the sound.”

“One item that was brought up in the public meetings was flipping the facility, moving tracks into the middle of the site,” he said. “I tried to accommodate it, but after extensive review, we are not able to do that. One part is the efficient operations in and out of the facility would be constrained, but the other part … was the noise that could occur by shifting it to the middle.”

Some of the tracks were shifted as well.

“We moved some support track that were originally (on the south), and moved them up next to the main line to help facilitate more efficient operations into the facility, so there's less switching that needs to occur between the support tracks and the unloading tracks,” he said.

Designs currently show five unloading tracks and one track for car repair on the south end, and five support tracks, a locomotive track and a lead track on the east side.

McBeth said they are expecting to have a final design in March or April and begin construction in 2017.

Environmental impacts

Cottage Grove sent a letter to BNSF in November asking for an Minnesota Pollution Control Agency environmental assessment worksheet.

BNSF sent a response letter to the city, saying it would not complete an environmental assessment worksheet.

“It’s not needed or required,” McBeth said. “Much of that work has been done with St. Paul Park’s (Alternative Urban Areawide Review).”

The AUAR was completed in 2004 in preparation for the D.R. Horton “River’s Edge” residential development that eventually fell through.

It was last updated in 2014, stating that nothing had changed.

BNSF’s letter said it is “addressing mitigation issues” regarding the potential air, water, noise and light pollution that Cottage Grove officials described in their letter.

The latest site plan design shows some stormwater ponding area in the northwest corner of the property. The are federal stormwater requirements BNSF must follow regarding control and runoff.

The letter states they will “likely discharge runoff west to the Mississippi River,” and that ponding on the south end “would be too narrow… and wouldn’t allow for berm construction.”

Roadways and traffic

Since the project was announced, there has been concern about the extra traffic volume it will add to already deteriorating roads. Those include Third Street in St. Paul Park and County 75 in Grey Cloud Island Township.

“BNSF is like every other business operates on public roadways, but we certainly recognize there are existing traffic issues to which this would be an added issue,” McBeth said.

Washington County called a meeting Dec. 7 to discuss long-term traffic issues with BNSF representatives and engineers and representatives from St. Paul Park, Grey Cloud Island, Cottage Grove, Newport and TKDA Engineering.

Rich Adams, Grey Cloud Island Town Board chair, said there were no solutions or planning at the meeting, but “just a talk about ‘where do we go from here?’”

“Everybody knows that traffic is a big deal,” he said.

McBeth has said BNSF would be open to alternate routes if one becomes available at some point, but so far that route does not exist.

“I think they want to be a good steward and want to work with us,” St. Paul Park council member Sandi Dingle said.

County Engineer Wayne Sandberg said that repairs previously scheduled for County Road 75 have been “put on hold” for the time being, as well as transfer of the road to Grey Cloud Island jurisdiction until more is known about BNSF trucking materials for site construction.

Sandberg said the bridge planned on County Road 75 to bring waterflow back to the Grey Cloud channel could be delayed as well, depending on project schedules. The decision will be made in January.