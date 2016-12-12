A BNSF train struck a pedestrian at 10 a.m., according to spokeswoman Amy McBeth.

The Anoka County sheriff's office reported that when Anoka police officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman with extreme injuries. Emergency medical personnel worked to save her, but she died at the scene.

Train service was halted until about 1 p.m. so local officials could conduct their investigation, McBeth said.

Metro Transit tweeted that it was holding trains at the Anoka station due to an accident unrelated to its Northstar train. Metro Transit sent a bus to pick up passengers from the Anoka station.

The accident is under investigation.

Man, child found dead in Faribault house

FARIBAULT, Minn.—A man and child were found dead inside a house in Faribault, Minn., on Sunday afternoon after a neighbor looking through a window reported seeing a man's body lying in the home's entryway.

Police arrived around 1:44 p.m. and forced entry into the house in the 2500 block of Hulett Avenue. Inside, they found the man's body on the floor and a child's body in another part of the house. A firearm was also found at the scene, authorities say.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the deaths but say initial findings show no risk to the general public. Authorities are not yet releasing the identities of the man and child.

Man accused of trying to kidnap wife on Interstate 94

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A man accused of trying to kidnap his wife early Sunday, Dec. 11, was arrested after out running officers twice, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

About 1:45 a.m., sheriff's deputies and Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a domestic dispute and an attempted kidnapping on Interstate 94.

Jason Morimoto, 32, of rural Grant County was somehow able to stop his estranged wife while she was driving on I-94, the release stated. "He implied the use of a firearm and forced her into his vehicle," the release read.

His wife managed to escape and flee on foot as officers arrived. Morimoto sped away in his vehicle, and officers chased him until hazardous road and weather conditions, as well as his reckless driving, deterred them, the release said.

Traverse County sheriff's deputies later found Morimoto in their jurisdiction, and he fled from them, driving into a field before fleeing on foot, the release said.

Officers determined that Morimoto had asked a nearby homeowner to take him to Sanford Wheaton Medical Center, and that's where he was ultimately arrested without incident, the release said. Morimoto was treated for mild frostbite and was then booked into the Otter Tail County Jail. He was held on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, fifth-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, violating a protection order and making terroristic threats.

Family displaced by Cottage Grove house fire

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — A Cottage Grove family displaced after a fire caused major damage to their home Saturday, Dec. 10.

Emergency workers received a report at 4:27 p.m. of a possible garage fire, Cottage Grove Fire Chief Rick Redenius said. The fire quickly spread from the detached garage to the home.

"It's extensive damage," he said.

A report indicated one of the residents was transported to a hospital for a minor burn, Redenius said. Further information about that victim was not immediately available.

The homeowners are staying with relatives, Redenius said. There were Cottage Grove community Facebook posts after the fire indicating people planned to gather donations for the homeowners.

Redenius said the garage is a total loss. He didn't know whether the homeowners would be able to renovate damaged parts of the home or if they'll have to knock it all down.

Crews were on scene about four hours, then returned about 11:30 p.m. to extinguish a hot spot. The cause of the fire was under investigation, Redenius said.