The event will be held from 5-7 p.m., Dec. 28 at the hill behind City Hall, 600 Portland Ave. The event will take place whether there is snow or not.

The event is free, and free cookies and hot cider will also be available to sledders.

Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated sled and best costumes.

“It might be worthwhile to come and see,” council member Jennifer Cheesman said. “It will be a very bright event, we just need some snow.”