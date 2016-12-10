Newport amends library borrowing policies

Patrons must give proof of current address to receive a library card so that staff will be able to mail overdue notices. Recently staff has been having a difficult time getting in touch with overdue lenders.

Staff also changed limits on loans, allowing 10 items to be checked out at a time, only five of which can be DVDs. All items must be returned within three weeks.

Notices will be sent when an item is one week overdue. Renewal can be done in person at the library or over the phone.