Newport adopts 2017 budget

General fund expenditures are budgeted at $2.5 million, with transfers of $420,000 to other funds. The revenue is estimated at $2.9 million.

City Administrator Deb Hill said the tax impact on a median-value home of $158,000 would be an increase of about $55. The average market value for homes in Newport is projected to rise 7 percent.

Some residents felt the increase was too high, but Hill said rates will increase along with a market value increase.

"We're doing our best at controlling cost, and because of the policing change, we are saving money,” Mayor Tim Geraghty said. “And we will continue saving money."

Overall, the council passed a 2 percent levy increase.

The increase will fund an entry-level maintenance worker position, fishing pier upgrades and employee step increases and health, dental and life insurance increases.

Often the council will lower the percentage slightly before passing it, but they agreed to leave it at two percent this year, to ensure some “budget flexibility,” said council member Tracy Rahm.

Council member and mayor-elect Dan Lund said he would like to have some extra money for improvements on the north end of town, such as a crosswalk across 21st Street and some improvements on Lions Park.

“One thing I want us to consider in the new year is what, if anything, we can do to make the area around the transit station more welcoming to the residents who will be coming in 2017,” he said. “I think it would make sense to make improvements as soon as possible.”

The council passed it 4-0. Council member Tom Ingemann was absent.