Newport firefighters spark holiday giving

Cozad started the Newport toy drive about 16 years ago, making donation signs and for the first two years running it mostly by himself.

“I made homemade signs in my garage; they were probably pretty tacky,” Cozad laughed. “I would go drive around and pick (the donations) up.”

The third year he started partnering with his fellow firefighters in Newport. Together they started bringing one of the trucks out to the North Pole at the Newport Center — a fitting place for Santa, who Cozad dresses as each year while collecting donations.

“It seems to grow every year more and more,” Cozad said.

Last year they collected seven full shopping carts of toys and food, along with $300.

“The citizens of Newport are very generous and we appreciate that,” Newport Fire Department Chief Steve Wiley said.

As part of the toy drive, they also place collection barrels around Newport, at locations such as the North Pole and the Cloverleaf Bar. The barrels are put out the week of Thanksgiving, and will be available for more donations until around Dec. 16.

“We’re really happy people are giving,” Cozad said.

Cozak also said the support from the community has been great. People driving by will honk in support, and people from Savoy’s Pizza and SuperAmerica will bring them food and coffee while they’re out in the cold collecting. The North Pole and the Cloverleaf let them set up the barrels and station themselves in the parking lot to collect toys and food, which then stays in the community when they bring it all to the food shelf.

“It keeps it local,” Cozak said. “It’s about helping the community.”

He said it’s also great to see parents bringing their children to donate.

Not only do they get to say hello to Cozad’s Santa, he said it’s “nice to see parents teaching kids” the importance of giving back.

Wiley said it’s great for the fire department to be a part of the event.

“It’s great to interact with the community, not in more unfortunate circumstances,” he said.