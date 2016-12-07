This year 100 percent of fun run proceeds went to Good in the Hood, a Minneapolis-based hunger relief organization. Good in the Hood supports weekend pack programs for children who face food insecurity, including Newport, Crestview and Pullman elementary schools, Oltman Middle School, Park and Woodbury high schools, the Alternative Learning Center and Pathways School.

The Minnesota Department of Education reports that about 20 percent of District 833 students go home to food insecurity.

Last year the fun run raised money for Care in Action. theAlley Pastor Ben Griffin said they like to support a different organization with each fundraiser they hold.

“Every year we like to bring awareness with organizations doing good in our community,” he said.

Good in the Hood was chosen as the beneficiary this year because of their mission, but also because “they have had a long-standing relationship with using faith,” said Griffin.

“We chose them because they are connected to children and families in the schools in our local district and wanted to connect with that,” he said.

The 5K and in the weeks leading up to the event, they also collected shoes for Good in the Hood’s program Shoe Away Hunger. Good in the Hood holds shoe sales with the donations they collect, and are able to support one person for up to seven days from the proceeds.

Griffin said hundreds of pairs of shoes were collected.

Dave Noggle, Bridget Looney and Sam Larsen won fastest male, female and kid runners.

Some of the more coveted titles didn’t involve running, however. Dan Wolfgram won ugliest sweater, the Buse family won ugliest family of sweaters, and John Woodman’s dog Diamond won best dressed pet, or “merriest mutt.”

Griffin said anyone who could “out-Christmas” his outfit gets special kudos.

The day wasn’t just about the run/walk, as those who didn’t want to go out on the route could take tractor rides along the path, or hang back and do children’s crafts.

Upon returning from the 3.1-mile trek, participants were also treated to an afterparty with a bonfire, a kids’ obstacle course and refreshments — since runners and walkers might not have had any since the cookie and water stop at the halfway point.