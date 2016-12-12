The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports this winter — which is defined as December to February — there is an equal chance south-central Minnesota could receive above, below or average amounts of winter precipitation.

However, with a weak La Niña taking shape across the equator, chances for increased precipitation could likely accumulate, according to NOAA.

NOAA also reports that average temperatures will likely be slightly cooler than normal.

If the precipitation predictions aren't vague enough, the past decade of winters doesn't give a much better indication of how the 2016-17 winter will play out.

The last two winters alone bounced between being among the most mild and most severe winters in recorded history.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources measures the mildness or severity of winters on a "winter misery scale" that factors in low temperatures and amount of snowfall to record a matrix of misery.

With the exception of the 2013-14 winter — the ninth most miserable winter since monitoring began in 1899 — and the 2010-11 winter, metro winters have been mild or moderate over the past decade.

December 2015 was the third warmest Twin Cities winter recorded since starting to track temperatures in 1895, with an average temperature of 30 degrees. In fact, 2015 was the warmest year ever recorded across all of the Earth. (The "miserable" December 2013 had an average temperature of 12.4 degrees.)

2011 and 2006 also made the top 15 warmest metro winters, with 27 and 29 degree averages.

Last year the University of Minnesota reported a warmer winter with normal amounts of precipitation. The average metro temperature was 19 degrees.

Even in those warm, upper-20s winters, metro residents still have to deal with upward of 30 inches of snow from December to January.

And for those of you dreaming: NOAA predicts a 75 to 85 percent chance of a white Christmas in south Washington County.

When flurries fly

Whether the season brings heavy or light snowfall, Cottage Grove's Public Works Department is prepared.

Finance Director Robin Roland said based on past years, the same amount of salt for clearing ice and snow from streets has been bought for this winter season — and it hasn't had to be used yet.

There's also been new equipment purchased for snow removal. Last year a new dump truck, which is involved in snow removal, was purchased. Another recent purchase was a Bombardier plow, which can clean sidewalks and other surfaces.

So far for 2017, pickup truck snow plow attachments have been budgeted.

Between salt and equipment, the city may be able to keep winter "misery" low, at least when driving.