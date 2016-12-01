City, Bulletin sponsor seventh holiday decorating contest
Holiday decorating enthusiasts will once again be put to the test for the seventh-annual winter lights and decorations contest.
Contestants nominated on or before Nov. 28 will be judged by city and Bulletin representatives. Winners will be announced at the annual tree lighting ceremony Dec. 7.
Judging will be based on appearance, holiday spirit, theme and use of lights.
Nominees must be located in Cottage Grove and the display visible from the street.