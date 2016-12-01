St. Paul Park kicks off holiday lights contest

City residents may nominate themselves or someone they know with a light display.

“This is something anyone can sign somebody up,” Mayor Keith Franke said. “It doesn’t have to be a very lavish display.”

First and second place win $100 and $50 MasterCard gift cards.

Judging will take place Dec. 12-16. Lights must be on from 5-10 p.m.

Council members are encouraging residents to sign up or nominate someone, because chances of winning are high.

“In the past we’ve had trouble getting nominations, so sign up,” Franke said. “One year we had two nominations, and there’s a first and second prize, so your chances are pretty good.”

“It’s a great thing, and a couple extra bucks in your pocket around the holiday isn’t a bad thing,” he added.