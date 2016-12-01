Cottage Grove drafts water conservation plan

The Metropolitan Council requires water conservation plans be submitted to the Department of Natural Resources every 10 years. Cottage Grove's plan is in due in December.

City Engineer Jennifer Levitt said the plan is comprised of "long-term goals and objectives" regarding water conservation in the city. City officials are not expecting water level concerns to be fixed by the plan next year but are concentrating on using the year to implement goals and strategies. Looking for grants will be a large part of the process in the coming years.

The Met Council estimates by 2040 the population of Cottage Grove will have grown to 49,000, increasing water use from 3.3 million gallons a day in 2010 to 5.7 million gallons daily in 2040.

Wells monitored by the DNR have shown that groundwater beneath the city has already been slightly decreasing.

The city hopes to take proactive measures to prevent any further drop in water levels, which would put extra stress on wells and the aquifer.

"Data is indicating the south part of Washington County shows reduction in the aquifer," Levitt said. "We need to be cautious based on those results....If we can not extract as much water, the aquifer won't drop as low."

Cottage Grove gets water from 11 municipal wells which draw from the Jordan-Prairie Du Chien aquifer.

Several water conservation efforts have already been implemented by the city, including odd/even sprinkler restrictions; replacement of meters over 20 years old; a tiered rate structure; yearly leak detection on city water systems; and public education.

Levitt said one of the city's goals is to encourage residents to limit and conserve water use.

The DNR requests certain other goals be met. The city has achieved a few of them, including reducing non-revenue water loss to less than 10 percent and creating a rate structure for metered water.

Other measures are still in progress, such as decreasing water demand per person, reducing peak time water usage, and reducing water by 1.5 percent over the next 10 years for institutional, industrial, commercial and agricultural use.

Other metro communities are working on similar goals, Levitt said.

"Communities are getting proactive in it, and being good stewards of the resource," she said. "It's not a one city issue, it's a regional concern."