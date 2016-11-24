All hale the 'Turkey Day' 5K: Cottage Grove hosts Thanksgiving run
Nearly 550 runners and walkers started their Thanksgiving with a 5K through Cottage Grove's Hamlet Park.
In its seventh year, the Hale to the Bird 5K had 470 pre-registered participants and at least another 70 people sign up Thursday morning, said Adam and Matt Elling, brothers who co-organize the event and founded it with friend Matt Maurer.
Adam Elling said they hope to raise about $5,000 this year for the Friends in Need Food Shelf in St. Paul Park.
The top male finisher was Blaze Fugina of Cottage Grove, with a time of 19 minutes, 56 seconds. Fugina is the Bulletin sports editor.
Calla Dexheimer led all female runners, finishing in 20:11. Dexheimer, 15, of River Falls, Wis., is a repeat Hale to the Bird Winner.