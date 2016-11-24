Search
    All hale the 'Turkey Day' 5K: Cottage Grove hosts Thanksgiving run

    By Scott Wente Today at 11:32 a.m.
    1 / 8
    Hale to the Bird runners near the finish line at Hamlet Park in Cottage Grove. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)2 / 8
    Blaze Fugina of Cottage Grove was the top male finisher in the Hale to the Bird 5K with a time of 19 minutes, 56 seconds. Fugina is sports editor of the South Washington County Bulletin and Woodbury Bulletin. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)3 / 8
    Brothers Adam and Matt Elling (left and right) ham it up at the finish line of the Hale to the Bird 5K, which they have organized for seven years. They started the Thanksgiving morning run with friend Tim Maurer. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)4 / 8
    Runners pass Hale to the Bird 5K mascot "Fatty Bird" as they leave the starting line of the Thanksgiving morning run at Hamlet Park in Cottage Grove. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)5 / 8
    Calla Dexheimer, 15, of River Falls, Wis., crosses the finish line as the first female finisher in the Hale to the Bird 5K. Dexheimer is a repeat first-place finisher. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)6 / 8
    April Elmer of Farmington reaches the finish line of the Hale to the Bird 5K in Cottage Grove, a Thanksgiving day walk/run that raises money for the Friends in Need Food Shelf. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)7 / 8
    Mark and Debbie Baxter of Cottage Grove make their way down the Hale to the Bird 5K route Thursday morning near Hamlet Park. Nearly 550 people ran or walk in the annual Thanksgiving event in Cottage Grove. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)8 / 8

    Nearly 550 runners and walkers started their Thanksgiving with a 5K through Cottage Grove's Hamlet Park.

    In its seventh year, the Hale to the Bird 5K had 470 pre-registered participants and at least another 70 people sign up Thursday morning, said Adam and Matt Elling, brothers who co-organize the event and founded it with friend Matt Maurer.

    Adam Elling said they hope to raise about $5,000 this year for the Friends in Need Food Shelf in St. Paul Park.

    The top male finisher was Blaze Fugina of Cottage Grove, with a time of 19 minutes, 56 seconds. Fugina is the Bulletin sports editor.

    Calla Dexheimer led all female runners, finishing in 20:11. Dexheimer, 15, of River Falls, Wis., is a repeat Hale to the Bird Winner.

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
