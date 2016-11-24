Adam Elling said they hope to raise about $5,000 this year for the Friends in Need Food Shelf in St. Paul Park.

The top male finisher was Blaze Fugina of Cottage Grove, with a time of 19 minutes, 56 seconds. Fugina is the Bulletin sports editor.

Calla Dexheimer led all female runners, finishing in 20:11. Dexheimer, 15, of River Falls, Wis., is a repeat Hale to the Bird Winner.