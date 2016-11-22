Cottage Grove amplifies concerns over BNSF car lot

The Cottage Grove City Council sent a letter to BNSF Nov. 16 identifying many of the same concerns that residents of St. Paul Park and Grey Cloud Island have expressed at recent BNSF open houses, including residential impacts, land use, noise and light pollution and truck routing.

The city also requested that BNSF submit an environmental assessment worksheet to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

“A big thing the city is requesting — and rightfully so — we are requesting that BNSF prepare an environmental assessment worksheet for the facility, because of the effect it will have on the environment, as well as the surrounding properties, proximity to the river, and future development of noise, light, you name it,” Mayor Myron Bailey said at the Nov. 16 council meeting.

An environmental assessment worksheet inspects how a project could affect land use, habitat, storm and wastewater, air quality, traffic and historical or archaeological resources. The process takes about six months to complete, followed by a 30-day public comment period.

Though BNSF is not required to complete the worksheet, Cottage Grove is not the first community in south Washington County to raise questions about the environmental impacts of the parking lot.

At the open houses, BNSF representatives presented a poster that said that there would be no impact on waters, native plant communities, state or federal endangered species, Mississippi National River and Recreational Area, and that they would “use environmentally friendly best practices.”

The city remains skeptical that the lot would have low environmental impact, especially when it comes to air pollution, which BNSF has not mentioned.

The letter said that ambient air monitoring in St. Paul Park already shows “increased levels of benzene, formaldehyde, and carbon dioxide according to the MPCA air monitoring data.” There is also concern that as the use of diesel engines and locomotive traffic increases in this area, so will emission of black carbon, a dangerous air pollutant.

Amy McBeth, regional director of public affairs for BNSF, said the railway intends to build an “environmentally friendly and efficient facility,” as well as “be informed by...and confirm relevant findings of” St Paul Park’s environmental study, Alternative Urban Areawide Review.

“BNSF believes it is good business and good corporate citizenship to minimize our impact on the environment,” she said in an email. “We have the newest and cleanest-burning locomotive fleet in the rail industry. Additionally, we use idle-control mechanisms installed on locomotives to reduce air emissions and fuel consumption by automatically shutting down locomotives as possible.”

The city also addressed the truck route, which BNSF said will go through St. Paul Park, though some have suggested an alternate route through 95th Street in Cottage Grove. The letter said it is not an “acceptable solution” and that they will not extend 95th Street to provide an alternate route for the trucks.

“There has been some comment through the process about a desire of routing truck traffic in essence through Cottage Grove, and one of the suggestions that was made was to route it up what would be a completed 95th Street,” Bailey said. “We do not want and will not accept truck traffic going through 95th. It’s just not going to happen; it’s a residential area on most of it.”

The letter said that the city will not extend the street “just for BNSF, who does not contribute to the City’s tax base,” and that BNSF may need to be responsible for their own roadways.

“BNSF has not proposed improvements to any truck route to support their operations. This means that the financial burden will fall to the cities, the county, and the state to address. This proposal is not acceptable. The negative impacts must be mitigated, and they must be addressed up front prior to development. BNSF must bear the financial burden of the impacts today and be held accountable for future maintenance and any necessary improvements as further growth occurs on the site. Local units of government should not be adversely impacted for railroad expansion and economic growth.”

Bailey also said during the council meeting that there will be a meeting early in December with BNSF. Local officials from Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park and Newport will attend, as well as Washington County Commissioner Karla Bigham to discuss the lot.

“Our administrator is going to be attending an upcoming meeting to make sure the message from Cottage Grove is very clear that whatever decisions are made that we expect it to be a partnership and that we’re not going to just willy-nilly accept truck traffic and concerns with a neighboring community’s problem through Cottage Grove,” Bailey said.

A BNSF official will present an update on the lot at the Dec. 5 St. Paul Park city council meeting.