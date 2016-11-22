Park security increased after vandalism

"It obviously can be considered a reactionary measure, but we also think it's preemptive a little bit because I think that when people see cameras, they second-guess what they're going to do," Parks Director Zac Dockter said at a parks, recreation and natural resources commission meeting Nov. 14.

Cameras will be placed in more popular areas of the parks or around shelters or playground equipment that may be more expensive.

"We're looking to protect our assets," Dockter said.

Vandalism at Hamlet and Kingston parks last month was responsible for almost $40,000 in damage. Skateboard park materials were stolen at Hamlet Park and playground equipment and portable restrooms were burned at Kingston.

Dockter said the cameras won't be monitored constantly, but rather in the case of an incident.

"There can be some hesitancy from people who are afraid to be on cameras and to have their whole life in front of a camera, so I do want to make it clear that the intention is not to monitor live activity — there's no one sitting at a computer watching these," he said. "It's more so that when something happens we can potentially see who did it...how did they do it and then that can help us plan for the future and how we secure our assets."

Dockter said in the future they would like to set up security at Woodridge Park for the proposed inclusive playground and possibly at Highlands Park.

Setting up the cameras won't be a costly undertaking, Dockter said.

"We're able to do some increased security within our budget and funds," he said. "The initial setups, there's a cost for that, but certainly not astronomical. And you can get cameras now for a couple hundred dollars."

For now there are only plans for security in community parks, but if there are particular assets to watch, Dockter said, there could be some added in neighborhood parks.

"We've already started, and it's a continual process," he said. "There's no start and no end date. We just look at each situation."