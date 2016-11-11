City of Cottage Grove to offer Facebook Live visioning event

To participate, residents respond in the comments section of the video as it runs live on the city Facebook page.

“She’ll ask questions and a lot of them will be similar to our first town hall,” Becky Ahlvin, management assistant with City Hall, said. “It’ll really be building off of the last [envisioning meeting].”

The Facebook Live event will hopefully bring new voices into the city engagement process, by making it “as convenient as possible for people.”

“The idea behind this is there’s a lot of people with young families that can’t come out to an envisioning meeting,” Ahlvin said. “People can put their kids in bed and sit on the couch in their pajamas and eat popcorn and watch this video on their smartphone or computer. We’re excited to try the forum and this way of communicating.”

Other projects in the city’s envisioning process residents can participate in are Friday questions on the city Facebook page and writing on the chalkboards placed around the city.

There will also be another community envisioning meeting from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1, at the District Program Center, 8400 East Point Douglas Road.

The feedback gathered from residents will be used to develop city goals and long-term plans.