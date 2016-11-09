UPDATE: Lewis wins 2nd Congressional District

According to unofficial numbers as of 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on the Minnesota Secretary of State website, his Democrat opponent Angie Craig trailed with 45 percent of the votes, followed by Independent candidate Paula Overy at 7.79 percent.

Ballot counts have been entered for all 292 precincts.

“This race has, from the start, been fueled by Minnesotans who are ready for real change in Washington -- change that will restore economic growth, create good paying jobs, fix healthcare and improve our national security," Lewis said in a statement.

"I want to congratulate Jason on his victory," Craig said shortly before 8 a.m. "We may not agree on many things, but the one thing that we've always had in common is that we both worked diligently to share our vision of how best to fight for Minnesota families. I also want to thank everyone who contributed to this campaign in any way. This was never about me. This was about how best we serve our community. The foundation we laid for the future is strong. And I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of building that foundation."

Lewis, a retired radio talk show host, will succeed John Kline after the new year.

The district includes all of Dakota, Goodhue, Scott and Wabasha counties plus the eastern edge of Rice County and southern Washington County.

Goodhue County overwhelmingly went for Lewis, giving him nearly 52 percent of the votes cast here. Craig received less than 40 percent.

Lewis led throughout the night. Craig's campaign held out hope that the Democratic Dakota County -- which had technical difficulties well into the night -- would push her to victory, but the 103,866-99,155 split there proved too little too late. The istrict's final unofficial count was 172,345-164,622 for Lewis.

Lewis said he couldn't have won without the support of volunteers who canvassed the district, sharing his message by knocking on doors and making phone calls.

“Now it's time to get to work. And that starts by enacting policy reforms that will lift up all of our hardworking families and citizens. It is an incredible honor to have the opportunity to work on behalf of Minnesotans in Congress, and I look forward to rising to that task," he said.