BNSF car lot plan rattles Grey Cloud residents

The meeting started with Grey Cloud Town Supervisor Paul Schoenecker requesting that attendees “keep the tone civil.”

“There are a lot of angry people here, and justifiably so,” Town Board Chair Rich Adams said.

Amy McBeth, BNSF regional public affairs director, said they heard many of the same concerns at past meetings and the St. Paul Park open house held Oct. 18, including traffic routes, noise, lighting and trees.

One of the biggest concerns with Grey Cloud Island residents is the potential for declining property values, especially for homes directly across from the lot, which is south of 15th Avenue and on the east side of Grey Cloud Island Drive. The first question raised by the room of residents was what BNSF planned in compensation for property owners.

“As far as compensations, that’s not something we’re going to be doing,” McBeth said. “That’s not something we can do.”

Many Grey Cloud property owners feel that their financial assets or even their retirement are in jeopardy.

“We put blood, sweat and tears into our properties; we planned to retire on it,” Pam Dupre said. “I feel bad for people trying to sell their house right now.”

“They can hear our concerns, but they don’t have to do anything,” she added.

Residents in Grey Cloud, just as in St. Paul Park, raised concerns about the route of truck traffic, which as of now is set to run from Highway 61 onto Summit Avenue to St. Paul Park Road to Third Street to the lot on Grey Cloud Island Drive.

“The St. Paul Park intersection is not designed for this,” Adams said. “There has to be an alternate route….nobody else wants it either.”

Several residents proposed a route going through Cottage Grove on 95th Street, a way that is “already an industrial road,” Adams said.

Adams also said that there need to be some long-term transportation solutions explored.

There are also serious safety issues with the route as is, according to many Grey Cloud residents.

“They’re already got gravel trucks there, and now they’ll be dealing with big trucks past the school” Judy Iverson said.

Iverson also said she worries about people on Third Street in St. Paul Park being able to use their driveway safely.

“I can’t get out of my driveway,” Grey Cloud resident Katie Schoenecker said. “Safety is a huge issue. And at Oltman, there’s a huge issue of safety of kids. It makes me sick.”

Another Grey Cloud resident, Dewitt Mahto, said he worries about the environmental impact of the lot. BNSF displayed a poster at the open houses saying that no water, native plants or endangered species would be harmed, but Mahto is skeptical.

“If you cover a lot with concrete, there’s going to be an [environmental] impact,” he said.

Mahto would have a full view of the lot, with no trees or berming in place yet.

“It was a good way to live in the metro without being in the city,” he said. “I call it our hiding place.”

Grey Cloud residents believe they “get hurt more than anybody,” as Adams said at their first meeting with BNSF.

“I’m very disappointed in the way it’s been handled,” Adams said. “We felt we should have been a priority since the beginning. They met with us last which is very discouraging. I’m disappointed that they hold all these private meetings [but] they haven’t met with all the municipalities at once.”

For now, plans continue to change as BNSF staff plan to meet with residents and city officials in the coming weeks.

“The design isn’t final: We have something we start with, and until we go through the process, we can change it,” McBeth said. “Part of that is the process in motion and what we might be able to do. Once we have everything we’ll present that, but right now we’re not there yet.”

BNSF will provide an update to the St. Paul Park City Council on Nov. 7. Another open house will be 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15 at St. Paul Park City Hall, 600 Portland Ave.