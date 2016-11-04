PFC office hours with MDH and MPCA in Cottage Grove

The meeting will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The location has not yet been announced. They also held a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The meeting will be held like office hours, with no formal presentations. Residents can speak one-on-one to MDH and MPCA staff. Similar meetings were held in September.

The affected areas are primarily in southern-most Cottage Grove, Grey Cloud Island Township, southern Lake Elmo and the west edge of West Lakeland Township.

In August, the Health Department sent letters to about 80 private well owners in those areas informing them that water from their wells had levels of one or both of two PFCs, known as PFOS and PFOA, above a recently revised Environmental Protection Agency lifetime health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion. Those residents will receive bottled water until carbon filters can be installed in their homes to remove the PFCs.

State officials are sampling and testing water from 400 to 500 additional homes in the affected areas to determine if others have water above the advisory level and are also eligible for bottled water and carbon filters. The sample results will also be used to determine if additional wells need to be tested.

PFC groundwater contamination resulted from landfilling and disposing the chemicals at several locations in the county. Residents in the affected area who have questions or concerns about their health or their water can find information on the Minnesota Department of Health website by calling 651-201-4897.